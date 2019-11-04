RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,725 ($74.81).

Several analysts have issued reports on RHIM shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,740 ($75.00) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 2,700 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,452 ($45.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,204 ($121,787.53).

Shares of RHIM traded up GBX 66 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,544 ($46.31). The stock had a trading volume of 67,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,028. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,853 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,445.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 3,134.04 ($40.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,020 ($65.60).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a €0.50 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

