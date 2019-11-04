Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,452 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Aramark worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Aramark by 84.1% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,937,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,783 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth about $64,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth about $54,938,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Aramark by 8.6% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 18,465,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 277.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,101,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,729,000 after acquiring an additional 809,712 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,443. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Barclays raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

