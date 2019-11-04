Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $20,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $7,010,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 304.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 503,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 378,536 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,430,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 360,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 91.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 705,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 337,061 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.17. 146,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,709. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.77. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $23.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.