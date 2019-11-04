Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 17,568 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Simmons First National worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 134.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 29.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,490. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.07. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.73 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $264,609.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,411.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.