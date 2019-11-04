Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,117 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Universal Forest Products worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $105,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,270 shares of company stock worth $1,763,652 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Forest Products stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.54. 9,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,761. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

