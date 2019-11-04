RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

RIB stock opened at €23.16 ($26.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26. RIB Software has a fifty-two week low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a fifty-two week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €21.30 and a 200-day moving average of €18.32.

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

