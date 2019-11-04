Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $15.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,807.14. 274,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,540. The stock has a market cap of $880.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,763.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,842.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price target (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.