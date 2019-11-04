RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 208.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, COO David Sipes sold 13,957 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $1,921,878.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,746 shares in the company, valued at $34,665,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 113,687 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $15,853,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,722,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,429 shares of company stock worth $57,500,942. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

RNG traded down $3.95 on Monday, reaching $157.96. The stock had a trading volume of 71,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,012. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.58. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,947.50 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.