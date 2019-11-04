Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIO. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,923.04.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,057. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,567,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,754,000 after buying an additional 470,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,939,000 after buying an additional 318,207 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 22.0% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after buying an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 2,180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,943 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 248,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 232,716 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.