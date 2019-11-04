Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 65,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and a P/E ratio of -16.11.

About Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Peñoles property that covers an area of approximately 6,862 hectares located in Durango, Mexico; a 100% interest the Tajitos gold project, which covers an area of 61 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico; the La Silla project that includes 2 mining concessions covering an area of 2,070.78 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Thor copper project, which covers an area of 128 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.