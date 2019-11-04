RKL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.37. The company had a trading volume of 59,374,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,018,250. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $304.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.93.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

