RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 52,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,907 shares of company stock worth $47,086,434. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.50. 90,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,066. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

