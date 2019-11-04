RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,518,644,000 after purchasing an additional 470,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

Shares of FB traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.80. 1,219,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,986,253. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.78. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $546.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,546,147 shares of company stock valued at $839,226,940. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

