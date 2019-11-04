RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.94. 3,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average of $115.26. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $117.44.

