RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,743 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.86. 10,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.46. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $73.63.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.