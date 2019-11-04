Robert Burton Jr. Moore Buys 1,500 Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,481.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $28.52. 4,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,887. Rocky Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

RCKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

