Robert W. Baird Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $102.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on W. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

NYSE W traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.74. 5,769,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,472. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.87. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $173.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average of $132.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $37,299.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $118,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $401,724.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,045 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,751 shares of company stock worth $3,259,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Wayfair by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wayfair by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

