Robotina (ROX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,435.00

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. Robotina has a market cap of $17.30 million and approximately $117,435.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robotina token can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Robotina has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Robotina alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00220516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.01391050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robotina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robotina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.