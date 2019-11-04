Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships’ FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RME. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of TSE RME opened at C$6.55 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 1-year low of C$6.41 and a 1-year high of C$10.42. The company has a market cap of $128.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.68.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

