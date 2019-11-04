Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roku from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.98.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,077,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,141,358. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,756.38 and a beta of 1.76. Roku has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.79, for a total transaction of $1,646,087.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,087.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,419 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,326 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Roku by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 112,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Roku by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

