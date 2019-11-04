Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 73.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

