Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $167,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.46. 60,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $114.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.78.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.