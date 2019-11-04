Royal Bank of Canada Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $15,377,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,993,000 after buying an additional 448,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 93,023 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price target on Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $448,065.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. 7,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.