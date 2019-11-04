Royal Bank of Canada Has $84,000 Stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 76,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,723. PBF Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 65.51%. PBF Logistics’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on PBF Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Karen Berriman Davis purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,256.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $137,748 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

