Royal Bank of Canada Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 57,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,866. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

SC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Santander cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

