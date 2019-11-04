Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,063 Shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.81% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000.

NYSEARCA:TYO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.78. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

