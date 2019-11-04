Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) PT Lowered to $260.00

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.81.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.16. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 79,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,017,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

