Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 366,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,235,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 693,077 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,017,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth $2,388,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.63. 53,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,890. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.81.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

