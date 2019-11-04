RPICoin (RPI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. RPICoin has a market cap of $78,825.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 892,598,492 coins and its circulating supply is 852,586,556 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

