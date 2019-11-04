Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 180,398 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,661,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,398 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $164,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $248,109,000 after buying an additional 423,687 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $43.89. 20,807,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,887,146. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

