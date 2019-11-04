Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $360.22 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,591,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 567,500 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $360,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $822,884,000 after purchasing an additional 430,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,681,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $665,498,000 after purchasing an additional 785,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,643,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $606,380,000 after purchasing an additional 246,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

ORCL stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,643,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547,600. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

