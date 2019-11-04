Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,599,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383,107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Owens-Illinois worth $119,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 75.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 25.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Shares of Owens-Illinois stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,126. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

