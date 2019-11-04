Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 117,983 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,223,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,983 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $145,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.57. 10,329,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

