Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $24.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

