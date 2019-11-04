Ryan C. Dunn Sells 541 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Ryan C. Dunn sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $16,505.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EBTC opened at $30.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $352.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

