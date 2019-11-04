Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $76.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Societe Generale downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ryanair from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,095,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 307,671 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 296,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 24,846 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 33,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 372,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,470. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.85. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

