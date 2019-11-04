Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

RYI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 105,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. Ryerson’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

