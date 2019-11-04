Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Cut to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) to an add rating in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SBRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 294.60 ($3.85).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 251 ($3.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 312 ($4.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $731.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.20.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.