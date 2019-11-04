Sageworth Trust Co Purchases Shares of 200 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,059,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,838,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,474,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,600,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.88. 199,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,166. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.89.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total value of $22,143,636.64. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total value of $27,887,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,068 shares of company stock worth $108,033,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

