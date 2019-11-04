Sageworth Trust Co Sells 1,000 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $31,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $31,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,512. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

In other news, Director Jorge P. Lemann acquired 3,496,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares in the company, valued at $100,570,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

