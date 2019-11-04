Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Cowen

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price increased by Cowen from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Saia from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stephens raised Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Saia from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on Saia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.58.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,809. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. Saia has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.97 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $90,201.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,482,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,891.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,267 shares of company stock worth $2,059,641 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Saia by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.