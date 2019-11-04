SaluS Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for about $8.29 or 0.00087648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. SaluS has a total market cap of $8.40 million and $978.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00037976 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00065779 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,308.27 or 0.98354057 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001995 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000398 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

