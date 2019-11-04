SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCHYY stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

