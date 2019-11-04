Sandstorm Gold Ltd Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAND. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $7.04 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 756,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,949,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 523,870 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,746,063 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 122,641 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

