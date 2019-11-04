Sandstorm Gold Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$28.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.05 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SSL. CIBC raised Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.58.

Shares of SSL opened at C$9.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 185.00. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.22, for a total transaction of C$32,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,088.28. Also, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$427,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,090,662. Insiders have sold a total of 66,300 shares of company stock worth $566,789 in the last three months.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

