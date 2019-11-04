Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) PT Set at $7.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

SAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

