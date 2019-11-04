Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €88.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €89.12 ($103.62).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at €81.57 ($94.85) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €82.61.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.