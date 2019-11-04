Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.30

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 4801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPNS. BidaskClub raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at $1,401,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 94,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

