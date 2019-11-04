Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,887. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 92,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 332,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

