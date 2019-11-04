Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Set at $32.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schneider National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Schneider National from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,028. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.98. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.11.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

